Don Lemon: Black Voters Should Not Prioritize Economy Over ‘The President’s Racist Behavior’

CNN host Don Lemon scolded black Trump supporters for prioritizing the economy over the “president’s racist behavior,” even though black Americans have been thriving under his tenure.

According to Newsbusters, Lemon and his panel of guests on Friday attempted to downplay a recently released statistic showing that black unemployment reached a record low of 5.5% during the month of August. While the news bodes well for black Americans, Lemon and his guests said that the numbers should not sway black voters come 2020 due to Trump’s “racist behavior,” while arguing that President Obama should take all the credit for black prosperity.

“It started going down though in the Obama administration. It was 16.8 percent in March of 2010. And it dropped to 7.8 percent; a 54 percent reduction under President Obama,” said panelist Keith Boykin. “And Trump while … while this was happening denied that it was even happening. He called the numbers fake news; until he came into office and suddenly all the numbers he said were fake were magically real. And so, he took credit for the momentum that has … has occurred since that time.”

Lemon then asked his panel how black voters will be able to reconcile the solid unemployment numbers with Trump's allegedly racist behavior. Panelist Joseph Pinion likened the solid economy under Trump to having someone spit in it your face and then hand over a napkin.