WATCH: Christine Blasey Ford Attorney Admits On Video Client’s Testimony Was Politically Motivated

Christine Blasey Ford’s attorney Debra Katz told an audience at the University of Baltimore’s Feminist Legal Theory Conference in April that her client was politically motivated to testify against then-U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of alleged decades-old sexual assault. According to Katz, Blasey Ford, whose social media was notably scrubbed before testimony, was concerned about Kavanaugh’s stance on abortion and how it might impact Roe v. Wade.

“In the aftermath of these hearings, I believe that Christine’s testimony brought about more good than the harm misogynist Republicans caused by allowing Kavanaugh on the court,” the attorney said at the event, where she was keynote speaker, according to Newsweek (emphasis added). “We were going to have a conservative … Elections have consequences, but he will always have an asterisk next to his name. When he takes a scalpel to Roe v. Wade, we will know who he is, we know his character, and we know what motivates him, and that is important; it is important that we know, and that is part of what motivated Christine.”

In a letter penned to Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) last year, Blasey Ford claimed Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a house party in the early 1980s, though she said she was unable to specify exactly where or when the alleged incident took place. The dubious claim was uncorroborated, the alleged witnesses she named denying any knowledge of the party or outright refuting the accusation, and the Senate Judiciary Committee ultimately found that there was “no evidence to substantiate any of the claims.” – READ MORE