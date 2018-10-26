DON JR. TELLS ACOSTA THAT TERROR PACKAGES WERE SENT TO HIS FAMILY TOO

“Trump talked about the bombs sent to former public officials at his rally in Wisconsin. But once again he didn’t mention CNN,” Acosta said on twitter. “On top of all that he criticized the ‘media’ for coverage he doesn’t like. And, of course, he took no responsibility for his own rhetoric.”

The presidents’s son, Donald Trump Jr., did not take the criticism of his father lightly. Don Jr. was himself a victim of a mail terrorism scare in the summer. A package with white powder was sent to his Manhattan apartment and opened by his wife.

Don Jr.’s wife and members of her staff were hospitalized as a result. The white powder turned out to be harmless, but a letter included in the package read: “You’re an awful person and now you get what you deserve.”

"Jim, did you or your colleagues take any responsibility for your rhetoric in constantly calling my family Racists and Nazis for 2 years when my wife actually opened an exploding envelope of white powder intended for me?" Don Jr. asked on Twitter.