Dominion Voting Sues Giuliani for Defamation, Demanding $1.3B in Damages

On Monday, Dominion Voting Systems filed a mammoth defamation lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani, the former New York mayor and former lawyer for President Donald Trump. Giuliani helped lead Trump’s effort to contest the results of the 2020 election. He raised serious concerns about election irregularities but also voiced salacious and unconfirmed claims about Dominion which the lawsuit condemns as absolutely false and malicious.

The 107-page lawsuit, first reported by The New York Times, accuses Giuliani of carrying out “a viral disinformation campaign about Dominion” involving “demonstrably false” allegations, in part to enrich himself through legal fees and through his podcast.

“During a court hearing contesting the results of the 2020 election in Pennsylvania, Rudy Giuliani admitted that the Trump Campaign ‘doesn’t plead fraud’ and that ‘this is not a fraud case.’ Although he was unwilling to make false election fraud claims about Dominion and its voting machines in a court of law because he knew those allegations are false, he and his allies manufactured and disseminated the ‘Big Lie,’ which foreseeably went viral and deceived millions of people into believing that Dominion had stolen their votes and fixed the election,” the lawsuit begins.

Scoop: Dominion Voting Systems has sued Rudy Giuliani for his false claims over the election. Seeking $1.3 billion. NYT story: https://t.co/ebNHKf5rhe pic.twitter.com/81ezVxaMQp — Nick Corasaniti (@NYTnickc) January 25, 2021

The suit cites media reports that Giulani asked Trump to pay him $20,000 per day for his efforts contesting the election (Giuliani has denied requesting this sum from Trump). – READ MORE

