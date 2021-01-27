As Thousands Die From COVID on His Watch, Biden Vows to ‘Speed Up’ Efforts to Redesign $20 Bill

Nearly 18,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 on President Joe Biden’s watch—the equivalent of 7.5 Pearl Harbor attacks. In response, the Biden administration on Monday vowed to “speed up” efforts to redesign the $20 bill.

Thanks to a challenging question from a courageous journalist, White House press secretary Jen Psaki was finally forced to reveal the administration’s stance on replacing Andrew Jackson, the genocidal founder of the modern Democratic Party, with renowned firearms enthusiast Harriet Tubman.

“The Treasury Department is taking steps to resume efforts to put Harriet Tubman on the front of the new $20 notes,” Psaki said. “It’s important that our notes, our money … reflect the history and diversity of our country … so we’re exploring ways to speed up that effort.”

In response to questions more directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Psaki dodged, refusing to say how many vaccination doses were currently available in the United States but insisting that the situation “is much worse than we could have imagined” because of Donald Trump. – READ MORE

