Dominion sues MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell for $1.3 billion over election fraud claims

Dominion Voting Systems followed through with a previous threat on Monday by filing a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell over his claims of election fraud involving the company.

In the lawsuit, Dominion alleges that the self-made millionaire and Trump ally exploited a conspiracy theory that Dominion’s voting machines were hacked by foreign agents and Democratic Party officials to rig the election for President Joe Biden in order to “sell more pillows.”

“After hitting the jackpot with Donald Trump’s endorsement for MyPillow and after a million-dollar bet on Fox News ads had paid out handsome returns, Michael Lindell exploited another chance to boost sales: marketing MyPillow to people who would tune in and attend rallies to hear Lindell tell the ‘Big Lie’ that Dominion had stolen the 2020 election,” the lawsuit alleges.

“Lindell — a talented salesman and former professional card counter — sells the lie to this day because the lie sells pillows,” the lawsuit continues. “MyPillow’s defamatory marketing campaign — with promo codes like ‘FightforTrump,’ ’45,’ ‘Proof,’ and ‘QAnon’ —has increased MyPillow sales by 30-40% and continues duping people into redirecting their election-lie outrage into pillow purchases.” – READ MORE

