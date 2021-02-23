Biden Suggests Former Military, Police Are Helping To Fuel Growth Of White Supremacy

President Biden suggests that former military and former police officers are helping to fuel the growth of white supremacy in America.

Biden made the remarks in discussing domestic terrorism in the United States at a Town Hall hosted by CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

“I got involved in politics to begin with because of civil rights and opposition to white supremacists, the Ku Klux Klan,” he told the audience.

“The most dangerous people in America continue to exist. That is the greatest threat to terror in America: domestic terror.”

The President continued by alleging there are certain groups of people helping white supremacy spread in America.- READ MORE

