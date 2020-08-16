Dolly Parton Weighs in on Black Lives Matter: ‘Do We Think Our Little White Asses Are the Only Ones That Matter? No!’ (VIDEO)

“Of course Black lives matter. Do we think our little white asses are the only ones that matter? No!” –@DollyParton on supporting the #BlackLivesMatter movement and protests. Check out the full cover story here: https://t.co/AN9zNk1dRX pic.twitter.com/Oe1ZfZAl2t — billboard (@billboard) August 14, 2020

Dolly Parton has weighed in on the Black Lives Matter debate, offering a politic answer that seems designed to avoid controversy over the far-left, anti police group and keep her in good graces with the media and her fans.

In a lengthy Billboard profile, the country music legend voiced sympathy for black lives while stopping short of endorsing the movement itself. “I understand people having to make themselves known and felt and seen,” she said. “And of course Black lives matter. Do we think our little white asses are the only ones that matter? No!” – READ MORE

