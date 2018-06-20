DOJ’s Watchdog: FBI Refusing To Allow Anti-Trump Agents To Be Named

The FBI has asked the Justice Department’s office of the inspector general to withhold from Congress the names of three bureau employees found to have exchanged anti-Trump text messages, including from one attorney who worked on the special counsel’s investigation.

“We went to the FBI. The FBI raised a concern because they work on counterintelligence matters, and we are working with the committee to try and get the information you’ve asked for,” Michael Horowitz, the DOJ’s inspector general, testified to Congress on Tuesday.

“So the FBI does not want their names released?” Texas Rep. Ted Poe asked Horowitz.

“Correct,” the inspector general replied.

An OIG report released on Friday identified five current and former FBI employees, including Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, as having sent anti-Trump text messages in 2016 and 2017. OIG referred all five of the officials to the FBI for disciplinary action. – READ MORE

