    True Pundit

    Politics Security

    DOJ’s Bruce Ohr Sang Like a Canary; Congressman Says Ohr Ratted Out FBI’s Scheme to Collude with Trump Dossier Fabricator

    Posted on by
    Share:

    This is getting good.

    The Rats are running for cover.

    Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

    $

    We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

    Select Payment Method
    Personal Info

    Donation Total: $1

    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: