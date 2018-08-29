Politics Security
DOJ’s Bruce Ohr Sang Like a Canary; Congressman Says Ohr Ratted Out FBI’s Scheme to Collude with Trump Dossier Fabricator
This is getting good.
The Rats are running for cover.
Bruce Ohr CONFIRMED in his interview today: after the FBI terminated their relationship with Chris Steele for leaking to the media, the FBI privately reengaged with him and continued receiving his info. This was after suggesting to the American public they had cut Steele off.
— Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) August 29, 2018