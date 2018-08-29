WATCH: ESPN Goes Insane Over Tiger Woods’ Trump Comments: ‘He’s Not Black’

ESPN continued down their politically progressive path on Monday, going fully insane over golf superstar Tiger Woods’ recent comments about President Donald Trump.

“First Take” co-host Max Kellerman, fully triggered by Woods’ comments, ranted about how “angry” he was about the “thoughtless statement.” And Kellerman’s counterpart, Stephen A. Smith, said that Woods is “not black” and doesn’t identify as black, which has upset the African-American community and explains the golf phenom’s Trump comments.

Woods was asked about Trump, whom he has a personal relationship with, by a New York Times reporter on Sunday: “I think a lot of people, especially people of color, immigrants feel threatened by him, by his policies. … What do you say to people who might find it interesting, I guess, that you have a friendly relationship with him?”- READ MORE

Woods was first asked about his personal relationship with President Trump, and whether he would describe it as “personal or professional.”

“Well, I’ve known Donald for a number of years,” Woods replied. “We’ve played golf together. We’ve had dinner together. I’ve known him pre-presidency and obviously during his presidency.”

Then, however, the reporter asked what he clearly wanted to ask from the beginning: “At times, especially 2018, I think a lot of people, especially colored immigrants are threatened by him and policy — what do you say to people who might find it interesting that you have a friendly relationship with him?”

Woods said, “Well, he’s the President of the United States. You have to respect the office.

“No matter who is in the office, you may like, dislike personality or the politics, but we all must respect the office.”

The reporter then asked Woods if he had anything else to add “about the state and the discourse of race relations?”

Woods again, declined: “No. I’m just finished 72 holes and really hungry.” – READ MORE