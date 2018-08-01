DOJ, Labor Dept to target employers that ‘discriminate’ against Americans by hiring foreign workers

The Departments of Justice (DOJ) and Labor announced an agreement Tuesday to work together in cracking down on companies that “discriminate” against U.S. workers by hiring foreign workers.

The DOJ’s Civil Rights Division and the Labor Department will start sharing information on employers, refer issues to the appropriate officials at each department and offer training to each other’s staff under the agreement.

Acting Assistant Attorney General John Gore said in a statement that the agreement will help the civil rights division’s “ability to identify employers the favor temporary visa holders over U.S. workers who can do the job.”

“Employers should hire workers based on their skills, experience, and authorization to work; not based on discriminatory preferences that violate the law,” he said.

Rosemary Lahasky, the deputy assistant secretary for Labor’s employment and training administration, said in a statement that sharing the information “will help protect U.S. workers from unlawful discrimination.” – READ MORE

On the heels of Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ announcement that the DOJ would be forming a “Religious Liberty Task Force,” the internet exploded with leftists wailing over the coming “Handmaid’s Tale” apocalypse that will bring the inevitable enslavement of women and the shaming of LGBT people.

In a statement made Monday at the DOJ’s religious liberty summit, Sessions said the task force will “ensure all Justice Department components are upholding that guidance in the cases they bring and defend, the arguments they make in court, the policies and regulations they adopt, and how we conduct our operations.”

The first meeting of the Religious Liberty Task Force is now convening. pic.twitter.com/k7FKgmOBHv — Scott Stapf (@stapf) July 30, 2018

"Religious Liberty Task Force" Hmmmmm… Wait. Isn't that something the Taliban would do? — Bob Cobb (@BobCobb06638683) July 30, 2018

I am delighted that Religious Liberty Task Force will finally protect people who face problems because of their religions: Muslims, Jews, Sikhs and other religious minorities. What? Oh, this is just about hating gays and forcing people to say Merry Christmas? What a shock. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) July 30, 2018

The "Religious Liberty Task Force" is a cynical and cruel attempt to enable discrimination against LGBTQ people. That's all this is. It has nothing to do with "religious liberty". It's about controlling the bedrooms and bodies of other people. It is opposite of freedom + faith. — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) July 30, 2018

For this defense of religious liberty against those who seek to force Christian business owners into servicing same-sex weddings, leftists have been throwing hissy fits on Twitter. A piece at The Daily Beast by Tim Teeman goes so far to claim that the task force “declares holy war on LGBT people.”

“Women, religious minorities, LGBT people: Prepare to fight for your bodies, your rights to worship, your wedding cakes,” Teeman warns. “Church and State have never appeared so poisonously intertwined.”

“If you are opposed to marriage equality or just dislike or disapprove of LGBT people generally, the Trump administration just gave you the green light to go ahead and refuse to serve them in your businesses, or help them with their medical care,” Teeman laments. “If an LGBT person wants or needs to use your service, no problem—tell them to shove off.” – READ MORE

