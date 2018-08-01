True Pundit

Democratic House Candidate Throws Nancy Pelosi Under The Bus

Hiral Tipirneni, a doctor and cancer research advocate whose platform includes Medicare for all, said in April that she supported Pelosi, who wants to be Speaker of the House again should Democrats take back the House in November.

Asked on MSNBC if she thought “that Nancy Pelosi should be the speaker of the House if Democrats retake the majority?” Tipirneni said, “Well, look, if Nancy Pelosi is running and she supports Social Security and Medicare and she makes a commitment to that and she’s running against somebody who does not, I mean, of course I would support her.”

But that was April. She sang a different tune on Sunday when she appeared on a local TV show called “Politics Unplugged.”

Host Dennis Welch asked: “If you were elected, would you support Nancy Pelosi for the speakership? Or would you support somebody else?”

Said Tipirneni: “Look, I think it’s time for change, and that’s why I’m running. We’re tired of all the partisanship and obstructionism. I’m ready for new leadership on both sides of the aisle. I think it’s long overdue.” – READ MORE

Pelosi regularly struggles through her press conferences, often slurring her words or forgetting what she’s talking about mid-sentence.

The 78-year-old Congresswoman has even called President Trump “President Bush” several times.

“In addition, instead of enabling the secretary of HHS to negotiate for lower PRUGER — prescription drug prices,” Pelosi began.- READ MORE

Democratic House Candidate Throws Nancy Pelosi Under The Bus

A Democratic candidate for a House seat in Arizona has flipped against Rep. Nancy Pelosi, saying she now wants "new leadership" for the party.

