Democratic House Candidate Throws Nancy Pelosi Under The Bus

Hiral Tipirneni, a doctor and cancer research advocate whose platform includes Medicare for all, said in April that she supported Pelosi, who wants to be Speaker of the House again should Democrats take back the House in November.

Asked on MSNBC if she thought “that Nancy Pelosi should be the speaker of the House if Democrats retake the majority?” Tipirneni said, “Well, look, if Nancy Pelosi is running and she supports Social Security and Medicare and she makes a commitment to that and she’s running against somebody who does not, I mean, of course I would support her.”

But that was April. She sang a different tune on Sunday when she appeared on a local TV show called “Politics Unplugged.”

Host Dennis Welch asked: “If you were elected, would you support Nancy Pelosi for the speakership? Or would you support somebody else?”

Said Tipirneni: “Look, I think it’s time for change, and that’s why I’m running. We’re tired of all the partisanship and obstructionism. I’m ready for new leadership on both sides of the aisle. I think it’s long overdue.” – READ MORE

VIDEO: House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi stumbles through today’s press conference, makes up new words as she goes. “Pruger” …. “Trallion dollars” https://t.co/sKYx30jASx pic.twitter.com/jyjQFC4PNk — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) July 26, 2018

Pelosi regularly struggles through her press conferences, often slurring her words or forgetting what she’s talking about mid-sentence.

The 78-year-old Congresswoman has even called President Trump “President Bush” several times.

“In addition, instead of enabling the secretary of HHS to negotiate for lower PRUGER — prescription drug prices,” Pelosi began.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1