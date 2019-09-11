DOJ Inspector General Expected To Conclude Carter Page FISA Warrants Illegally Obtained: Jim Jordan (VIDEO)

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz will likely find that all four Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants against 2016 Trump campaign aide Carter Page were obtained illegally, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), top Republican on the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

“I think he will,” said Jordan during an discussion with Fox News‘s Sean Hannity and Gregg Jarrett Monday night.

In April, Attorney General William Barr assembled a team of DOJ investigators to review controversial counterintelligence decisions made by DOJ and FBI officials made during the 2016 US election. – READ MORE