Trump: Being More Popular Than Obama Means I’m Not Doing My Job (VIDEO)

President Trump, contrary to what the media believes, is not interested in being more popular than his predecessor, Barack Obama.

In fact, he indicates that striving to gain popularity and the acceptance of foreign countries rather than doing what is best for America is bad policy.

At a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, the President explained why he’s not well-liked in European nations, and why he’s perfectly content with that idea.

“Obama is more popular in Germany than Trump. He’s gotta be! I’m making people pay their bills!…

"The day I'm more popular than him, I'm not doing my job!"

“The day that I’m more popular than him , I’m not doing my job,” he told a crowd of supporters.

Trump was referring to his success in forcing Nato allies to contribute a little more to their defense – provided by America – than they have in the past. – READ MORE