DOJ Has ‘Established An Intake Process’ To Review Biden-Ukraine Info From Giuliani

United States Attorney General William Barr confirmed on Monday that the Department of Justice (DOJ) has established an intake process to review information on 2020 Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, regarding their dealings in Ukraine.

“General Barr, Senator Graham says that Rudy Giuliani will be providing the Department information related to the Ukraine and the Bidens,” a reporter said to Barr during a news conference. “What is the process for receiving this information? Who will evaluate it? And is this something that you feel you need to recuse yourself from?”

“As I’ve previously said, the DOJ has the obligation to have an open door to anybody who wishes to provide us information that they think is relevant, but as I did say to Senator Graham, we have to be very careful with respect to any information coming from Ukraine,” Barr responded. “There are a lot of agendas in Ukraine, there are a lot of cross currents, and we can’t take anything we receive from Ukraine at face value.”

Barr added, "And for that reason, we had established an intake process in the field so that any information coming in about Ukraine could be carefully scrutinized by the department and its intelligence community partners so that we could asses its provenance and its credibility and that is true for all information that comes to the department relating to Ukraine, including anything Mr. Giuliani might provide."

