Report: Michael Bloomberg Paying Social Media Influencers to Make Him ‘Seem Cool’

The presidential campaign of former New York City mayor and billionaire Michael Bloomberg has begun an initiative to pay social media users to promote his work and agenda ahead of the 2020 election.

The startup, seen by the Daily Beast as an attempt for Bloomberg to “seem cool,” comes a few days after Bloomberg’s campaign announced its plans to double the amount he spends on advertising amid several problems with the Iowa caucus.

Tribe, a “branded content marketplace” that connects social-media users and influencers with brands they would like to promote, can now be used to show support for Bloomberg’s campaign while receiving payment.

For a fee of $150, Bloomberg’s campaign is reaching out to micro-influencers, someone with 1,000 to 100,000 followers, to establish content “that tells us why Mike Bloomberg is the electable candidate who can rise above the fray, work across the aisle so ALL Americans feel heard & respected.” – READ MORE

