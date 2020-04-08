DOD LEAK: Feds Investigated Birx & CDC Director for “Scientific Fraud & Misconduct”; Fabricated, Falsified HIV/AIDS Vaccine Trials

Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the CDC, and Dr. Deborah Birx — the Coronavirus Coordinator for the White House — were the targets of a damning Department of Defense investigation after colleagues in the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force blew the whistle on scientific fraud during clinical trials of a HIV/AIDS vaccine.

Thomas Paine unveiled unredacted internal documents from the Dept. of Defense on the Moore Paine Show on Patreon and on the Thomas Paine Podcast detailing the probe and the scandal in the government’s medical community. Redfield, as the lead on the Army’s HIV/AIDS vaccine project, who was assisted by Birx, — according to the DOD documents, the project was plagued by manipulation of data, inapropriate statistical analyses, and falsified data presentation and publication to attempt to get a faulty vaccine approved by the FDA to treat HIV patients. Paine unveils the documents which to put it lightly, are damning. The question is: How did Redfield end up running the CDC and why if Birx, an Obama appointee with such a shady medical history, running the White House Coronavirus coordination? Listen below

“These two should have been fired and prosecuted,” Paine said. “These documents are a nightmare. What did the DOD do? They covered the whole thing up to get millions of dollars in research funding from Congress and great publicity from the media and medical community before it all came crashing down.” Listen below