Documents: Epstein attorneys scoured victims’ MySpace pages for damaging info

Documents included in files from the Palm Beach State Attorney’s Office show an apparent coordinated effort by Jeffrey Epstein’s defense team to discredit accusers when he first faced charges in 2006.

Three letters from different Epstein defense attorneys, including famed Harvard professor Alan Dershowitz, show the lengths the legal team went to influence police and prosecutors that victims were unreliable witnesses. In at least two instances, lawyers referenced printed out MySpace pages that were sent to prosecutors to show what they believed were disqualifying or embarrassing details about the young women’s character.

The letters were sent well after 14-year-old girl and her parents approached Palm Beach police in March 2005, alleging Epstein asked her to give a massage for money. That began a lengthy investigation that uncovered multiple other young women who told police Epstein sexually assaulted them during massages.

“Our investigation had discovered at least one of her web sites,” wrote Alan Dershowitz to Palm Beach Police Detective Joseph Recarey, referring to Epstein’s team’s findings from a victim’s MySpace page. “You will note that she, herself, has chosen to go by the nickname of ‘pimp juice.’”

Later, around the time Epstein faced a grand jury indictment for soliciting prostitution, his lawyers sent frequent letters to prosecutors in the State Attorney's Office.