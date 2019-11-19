Epstein accuser says she once took Bill Clinton’s seat on private jet, saw bedroom floor made of mattress foam

A woman who came forward with accusations of child sex abuse against Jeffrey Epstein on Monday described a disturbing encounter with the now-deceased sex offender, said she took former President Bill Clinton’s seat on the “Lolita Express,” and noted bizarre bedroom floors made of mattress foam and being encouraged to cry after sex with the disgraced money man.

The accuser, who went by the name Jane Doe 15, enlisted high-powered attorney Gloria Allred who held a news conference Monday in Los Angeles. The accuser was 15 when Epstein preyed upon her and she was seeking compensatory and punitive damages as a result, Allred said.

“Her lawsuit alleges battery, assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress,” Allred said.

Jane Doe 15 said Epstein began grooming her when she was in New York for a school trip and eventually found herself on the “Lolita Express,” his private jet.

“When I chose a seat on the jet, Jeffrey told me that is where his good friend Bill Clinton always chose to sit,” Jane Doe 15 said.

Jane Doe 15, who is now 31 years old, detailed her first sexual encounter with Epstein.

"I was invited to his home. There, his assistant took a photo of me and later reached out, inviting me to Epstein's ranch. I only knew Jeffrey Epstein for five days. During a trip to the Zorro Ranch, his massive compound surrounded by government land in the New Mexico desert, Epstein took my sexual innocence in front of a wall of framed photographs of him shaking hands with and smiling with celebrities and political leaders," Jane Doe 15 said. "I was only 15 years old. After, he wanted to talk to me about what had just been my first sexual experience and directed me to take time to myself that night to cry."