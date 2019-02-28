Doctor shot by patient in wheelchair in Florida VA hospital, FBI says

A doctor at a Florida hospital for veterans was shot by a patient, a double amputee in a wheelchair, as the patient was taken to the emergency room Wednesday evening, officials said.

Larry Ray Bon, 59, of Michigan, opened fire with a handgun about 6:20 p.m. at West Palm Beach VA Medical Center, Justin Fleck, assistant special agent in charge at the Miami FBI Office, said at a news conference Wednesday night.

The doctor was struck while attempting to subdue the man.

“It was very brave,” Fleck said of the doctor, who has not been identified. “He was pretty heroic and probably saved a lot of lives.”

