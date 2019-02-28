GOP Congressman Uses ‘Liar, Liar, Pants on Fire’ Sign to Slam ‘Pathological Liar’ Cohen During Hearing (VIDEO)

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) laid into Michael Cohen during Wednesday’s hearing calling him a “pathological liar,” and he pulled out the saying, “Liar, liar, pants on fire.”

Rep. Paul Gosar told Michael Cohen to remember the "old adage that our moms taught us, liar, liar, pants on fire," adding "no one should ever listen to you and give you credibility," while pointing to a poster with the phrase. https://t.co/IRda0bHFRP pic.twitter.com/FdF7TnW0Q8 — POLITICO (@politico) February 27, 2019

“There’s no truth with you whatsoever,” Gosar said.

