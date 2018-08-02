DNC Plays Petty Politics, Literally Takes Their Ball and Goes Home

One of the biggest issues facing the nation today is a lack of civility … but it looks like elected Democrats have no interest in changing that perception.

Apparently unable to put political differences aside for even one day, members of the liberal party are taking their ball and going home — literally.

According to a report from The Daily Caller, Democrats have unexpectedly pulled out of an annual softball game that is traditionally played between lawmakers from the two major parties as a sign of friendship.

Republicans who were looking forward to the good-natured game said they were “stunned” that liberals have canceled the much-anticipated sports competition.

“The game was an opportunity to put aside the partisan bickering and come together in friendly competition. The decade-old tradition typically ended in staffers having a drink at a nearby bar,” explained The Caller.

“All our players are out in the field this year. We won’t be able to play,” the DNC said as their excuse for ending the ballgame, according to reporter Benny Johnson. – READ MORE

