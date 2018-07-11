DNC, Perez Attack Kavanaugh in Blog Post Using Picture of Wrong Person

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) on Tuesday attacked President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, in a post featuring the picture of another judge.

The DNC published a blog post earlier in the morning paired with a picture of another of Trump’s finalists for the Supreme Court nomination, Judge Thomas Hardiman, instead of Kavanaugh. Hardiman sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.

DNC chair Tom Perez initially fell for the incorrect picture on Twitter before later deleting his tweet criticizing Kavanaugh.

“We know #KavanaughSCOTUS is an extremist who has been expressed disturbing views on presidential power and would criminalize abortion. Call your Republicans senators, today: 202-224-3121,” Perez tweeted.- READ MORE

If we were to pick one symbol of freedom in today’s politically charged America, it must be the gun. The constitutional right to own and carry a firearm sets America apart from the world and puts us ahead of every other nation in terms of individual freedom.

It is therefore fitting that both sides of the gun issue are voicing some of the clearest comments on President Trump’s nomination Monday of Judge Brett Kavanaugh – currently serving on the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia – to become an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s anti-gun rights group, Everytown for Gun Safety, essentially declared this judge would end our civil society, saying it a statement: “Judge Kavanaugh has applied an extreme and dangerous interpretation of the Second Amendment when determining whether a law is constitutional, one that does not take into account a law’s impact on public safety.”

Meanwhile, on the pro-freedom side, Lawrence Keane, senior vice president and general counsel of the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the trade association for the firearms, said: “We are confident that Judge Kavanaugh will serve our nation with distinction as an associate justice of our nation’s highest court and that he will make decisions that will serve to protect the Second Amendment and other Constitutionally guaranteed rights of law-abiding Americans.”

Judge Kavanaugh certainly does offer clarity on this often politically obscured issue. In concise, logical prose Judge Kavanaugh wrote a dissent to a case that followed the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2008 Heller v. D.C. decision, which found the Second Amendment protects an individual’s right to bear arms. – READ MORE

Who Trump picked mattered so little to the Left that they literally started without him. Long before Trump strode into the White House East Room on Monday night to name Appeals Court Judge Brett Kavanaugh as his nominee, the Women’s March put out this release: “In response to Donald Trump’s nomination of XX to the Supreme Court of the United States, the Women’s March released the following statement … ” That’s right: They just put a couple of Xs in there as placeholders.

At noon on Monday — nine hours before Trump’s announcement — Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) put out a statement announcing he would oppose the nomination. No, Casey would not carefully weigh the selection, as voters had elected him to do. He wouldn’t hear Kavanaugh out, ask probing questions, then make a considered judgment. Quoting Lincoln, Casey said he “was not elected to genuflect to the hard Right, who are funded by corporate America.” Ah, corporate America, that evil entity that employs 90% of Americans. What scum.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, charged with helping the party win back the Senate, joined the fray. “Kavanaugh is a far-right conservative who is known to be hostile to women’s rights and prioritizes corporations over people,” the group said in an email.

And the DSCC wanted one thing: Money. “Chip in $1 to help elect Senate Democrats,” said the email.

Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee, wanted a bit more.

“Chip in $3 to help Democrats regain a majority in the Senate this November. The only way it will be possible is if we work together — starting right now,” he wrote. “You better believe that with Brett Kavanaugh on the bench, Roe v. Wade, affordable health care, labor unions, and civil rights will all be on the chopping block,” he said. – READ MORE

