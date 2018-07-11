Cowboys in the Crosshairs: School’s Slogan Is Sexist and Non-Inclusive, Says This Group

Cowboys settled the great American West and today are indispensable in running the nation’s cattle ranches — but that’s not stopping one group at the University of Wyoming in Laramie from shunning them.

Opponents of the institution’s new slogan, “The World Needs More Cowboys,” say the word “cowboy” is sexist and non-inclusive.

But the new slogan makes perfect sense, even if the opponents won’t acknowledge it: The University of Wyoming (UW) mascot is a horse called Cowboy Joe, and the university also refers to its students as cowboys. Additionally, UW has several programs that use terms such as “cowboy parents,” “cowboy connect” and “cowboy legacy,” as Campus Reformnoted.

The marketing campaign will launch this September in the hopes of attracting new out-of-state students. Yet the UW “Committee on Women and People of Color” wrote a letter in the Laramie Boomerang (a local publication) to university officials demanding they “shelve” the slogan in favor of a new one that “represents the diversity of the people and cultures” at UW.

Perhaps the group should spend less time swapping grievances and more time in the campus library: “Though African-American cowboys don’t play a part in the popular narrative, historians estimate that one in four cowboys were black,” says Smithsonian Magazine. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1