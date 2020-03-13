Disneyland Shuts Down Because of Coronavirus

On Thursday afternoon, The Walt Disney Company announced that Disneyland would be closed, issuing this statement:

As a result of the growing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland and Disney California Adventure is closing to guests on Friday, effective immediately.

While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California’s executive order and in the best interests of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and California Adventure, beginning the morning of March 14 through the end of the month.

The hotels of Disneyland Resort will remain open until Monday march 16, to give guests the ability to make necessary travel arrangements; Downtown Disney will remain open. We will monitor the ongoing situation and follow the advice and guidelines of federal and state officials and health agencies. Disney will continue to pay cast members during this time.

Disneyland Resort will work with guests who wish to change or cancel their visits, and will provide refunds to those who have hotel bookings during this closure period. We anticipate heavy call volume over the next several days and appreciate guests’ patience as we wrok hard to respond to all inquiries.

Variety noted, “It’s only the fourth time in history that Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., has fully suspended operations. The other instances were Sept. 11 attacks, the morning after JFK’s assassination and the Northridge earthquake. It’s unclear if Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla., will remain open.” – READ MORE

