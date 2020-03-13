After Funneling Half a Million Dollars to Her Political Consultant—And Denying Relationship—Ilhan Omar Marries Him

Democratic representative Ilhan Omar (Minn.) married her top political consultant, whose firm received more than half a million dollars from Omar’s campaign coffers last year.

Omar denied allegations of an affair with Tim Mynett, her top campaign consultant, after reports surfaced last August alleging the two were romantically involved. During this time, cash flowed freely from Omar’s campaign to the E Street Group, a consulting firm owned by Mynett.

“Got Married! From partners in politics to life partners, so blessed. Alhamdulillah,” the congresswoman wrote in a Wednesday night Instagram post with a photo of herself and Mynett.

Throughout 2019, Omar funneled $525,000 to Mynett’s firm for consulting, direct mail, research services, travel expenses, advertisements, and graphic designs. The payments to Mynett’s firm steadily increased as the year progressed. During the last three months of 2019, Omar’s campaign spent $404,000. Mynett’s firm received $215,000 of that amount, more than 50 percent of the campaign’s total expenditures.

The affair went public after Mynett’s ex-wife, Dr. Beth Mynett, said in divorce papers that her husband was involved with Omar. “The parties physically separated on or about April 7, 2019, when Defendant told Plaintiff that he was romantically involved with and in love with another woman, Ilhan Omar,” court papers said. – READ MORE

