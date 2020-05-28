Disney Announces Plans To Re-Open Theme Parks Next Month, Face Masks Required

Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, announced Wednesday that it plans to reopen its Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom theme parks as early as July 11, but guests will find a host of changes to their “Disney experience.”

According to the Orlando Sentinel, which has catalogued Disney’s woes since the company was forced to shutter its theme parks across the globe back in March, Disney released a plan Wednesday that has some of its parks opening as early as July 11th, just over a month away, with others, including EPCOT and Disney Hollywood Studios, opening some time later, coronavirus permitting.

Disney Springs, a non-theme park attraction at Disney World featuring mostly dining and retail, is already open to visitors.

The Magic Kingdom is Disney World’s central park, but Disney Hollywood Studios, home to the Star Wars-themed “Galaxy’s Edge” attraction, is currently the World’s biggest draw. Disney’s plan allows for the company to make a controlled roll out, implementing anti-virus policies that have worked in Disney parks in Asia (most of which are now fully open), with time to tweak them to serve a largely American consumer base.

Disney World guests will also be required to wear masks, and Disney says it is making no exceptions. – READ MORE

