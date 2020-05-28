Dem Leader Calls Republicans ‘Party of Drinking Bleach’

Rep. Cheri Bustos (D., Ill.), chairwoman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), last week called Republicans “the party of drinking bleach.”

“Democrats are betting that Americans will vote for the party of health care over the party of drinking bleach,” Bustos told NPR on May 19.

Bustos made the comment while discussing a new DCCC strategy memo that calls for the protection and expansion of Obamacare. The party has faced internal divisions over whether Medicare for All should be part of its platform. Presumptive nominee Joe Biden has repeatedly said he opposes Medicare for All despite pressure from the party’s left flank.

Bustos criticized President Donald Trump for speculating about using sunlight or disinfectant in coronavirus patients to try to kill the virus. Trump later said his comment was sarcastic. He also advocated for treating coronavirus with hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug which has had disparate impacts on coronavirus patients. – READ MORE

