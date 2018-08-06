‘Disgusting’ and ‘Corrupt’: President Trump Blasts MSNBC at Ohio Rally

President Donald Trump Eviscerated Msnbc At A Rally In Lewis Center, Ohio On Saturday Evening, Branding The Far-left News Network Disgusting And Corrupt.

“They had this false report that I was supporting somebody else and they were right,” the president said, referring to Rep. Steve Stivers (R-OH), whom Trump urged Ohioans to vote for despite being not the ballot on Tuesday. Instead, President Trump intended to voice his support for Republican State Representative Troy Balderson, who is running against Democrat Danny O’Connor in Ohio’s 12th congressional district.

(…)

President Trump once again reaffirmed his support for Balderson after the “CNN sucks” chants dissipated. “I said he was my first choice. He has always been the one I want to win. It’s always dangerous when you do this.”

“MSNBC is so corrupt. It is so disgusting, so disgusting. I would say almost worse,” he added.- READ MORE

The pastor delivering the invocation at President Trump’s rally in Ohio on Saturday called for God to shield Trump from “jungle journalism.”

CNN reported that Gary Click, a pastor and member of the Ohio GOP’s State Central Committee, delivered the prayer ahead of Trump’s remarks, asking for God to “protect our President and his family with a shield of faith, Lord.”

“That shield of faith against the fiery darts of the wicked one, Lord, against that jungle journalism that extorts the truth and distorts honesty and integrity every single day, gets in his face with lies and mistruths and innuendos,” Click continued. – READ MORE

