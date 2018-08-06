Booker: Democratic Party Has ‘Lost’ Its Way

Booker said, “There are a lot of folks who have stopped even participating in municipal elections because they don’t believe their vote matters. You have got to talk to folks where they are; you have got to humble yourself at their altar, understanding, and experience.”

He added, “I think a lot about the Democratic Party nationally and how it seems that that connection to people—where they are, what their experiences are, their struggles, their hurt, and their pain—how we seem to have lost our way. What we need to be doing is reconnecting ourselves to folks where they are. I’ll tell you this—the Democratic Party is good for nothing if it is not standing up for the values and issues—my grandfather in Detroit was a Republican at a time when most Blacks in the country were Republicans; when FDR came on to what made a difference to people, Social Security, Medicare, started making changes, my grandfather went out and organized 14 districts to switch over from Republican to Democrat because people believed his party would stand for the working person.” – READ MORE

A top Republican called on Sen. Cory Booker to “get a grip” after the New Jersey Democrat told an audience Friday that he cried “tears of rage” over President Trump‘s rhetoric.

Sen. John Cornyn (Texas), the No. 2 Senate Republican, rebuked his colleague on Twitter after Booker told a crowd at the annual progressive Netroots Nation gathering in New Orleans that some things are “savagely wrong in this country.”

“I’m a big believer that if America, if this country hasn’t broken your heart, then you don’t love her enough,” Booker said. “Because there’s things that are savagely wrong in this country. There’s a normalcy of injustice that we’ve accepted.”

Get a grip: Cory Booker: Things Are ‘Savagely Wrong’ In America https://t.co/ynskUyDFr6 via @dailycaller — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) August 4, 2018

Booker did not mention specific policies from the Trump administration or conditions he found appalling, but told the crowd about his time as mayor of Newark, N.J., saying it had given him a “sense of purpose.” – READ MORE

