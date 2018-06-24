‘Disgusted, Horrified, Embarrassed, Ashamed’ Comey Now Wishes He Was Canadian

Former FBI Director James Comey trashed America in an interview with an Irish newspaper and said he wanted to avoid calling himself an American.

Comey, who was in Ireland to promote the book he wrote attacking President Donald Trump, gave an interview to The Irish Times while visiting Dublin. He spoke about the issue of illegal immigrant children being detained after entering the United States.

“I am ashamed of the way my country has acted with respect of those children. I am disgusted, I am horrified, I am embarrassed, I’m ashamed,” Comey said.

He then said he wanted to disavow his country while passing through customs.

“My wife and I were joking, not really joking; we wanted to tell the people on the customs line coming here that we were Canadian. And we were joking but it’s funny because it reveals a truth: I’m ashamed.”

Comey insisted he was the voice of most Americans, and predicted changes would take place because of the revulsion over the long-standing federal policy of separating children from parents at the border, a policy ended by Trump on Wednesday, two days before Comey’s interview. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1