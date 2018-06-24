Angel Mom Attacks Kathy Griffin Over ‘Propaganda’ Tweet: ‘She Has No Soul’

Kathy Griffin’s latest attack on President Donald Trump was greeted with a response from an angel mom who said that the woman who calls herself a comedian “has no soul.”

On Friday, Trump honored angel parents — mothers and fathers whose children were killed by illegal immigrants.

Griffin then wrote a tweet claiming Trump did not actually care about the parents but was using them “for propaganda.”

That brought an anguished response from Sabine Durden, whose son Dominic was killed in 2012 when a truck driven by an illegal immigrant hit his motorcycle. The driver had two felonies and two DUIs at the time of the crash. He was jailed for 35 days for the accident, Durden said.

“(Griffin) needs to go (to) a stage somewhere in a little back alley and entertain the two people that are still following her,” Durden said on “The Ingraham Angle,” Fox News reported.

“She just has no grounds. She has no soul. She has no heart. And I pray to God she never knows this feeling,” she said.

She called Trump “The only man that brought this to the forefront.” – READ MORE

