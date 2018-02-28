DICK’s Sporting Goods Rewrites 2nd Amendment: Bans Gun Sales on Assault Rifles, Raises Age for All Gun Purchases

DICK’s Sporting Goods conglomerate has been pushed around by the bully cabal of teenagers funded by the Left to ban guns.

Rewriting the Second Amendment. Congrats, saps.

DICK’s announced their decision to stop selling all “assault-style” weapons in their stores and banning sales to anyone under 21.

The corporate statement was sent in response to the teen-aged gun control activists after the Parkland high school shooting.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all of the victims and their loved ones. But thoughts and prayers are not enough,” the statement read.

The popular sporting goods retailer said they will no longer sell firearms to anyone under 21 years of age, and will no longer sell “assault-style” weapons in their stores and their Field & Stream stores. They also banned the sales of “high capacity magazines.”

The corporate statement:

We implore our elected officials to enact common sense gun reform and pass the following regulations: Ban assault-style firearms

Raise the minimum age to purchase firearms to 21

Ban high capacity magazines and bump stocks

Require universal background checks that include relevant mental health information and previous interactions with the law

Ensure a complete universal database of those banned from buying firearms

Close the private sale and gun show loophole that waives the necessity of background checks

READ MORE:

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *