REPORT: Broward County Sheriff Told Subordinates To ‘Vigorously Support’ Him (VIDEO)

On Monday night, Laura Ingraham of Fox News reported that Sheriff of Broward County Scott Israel had issued an email to employees to defend him. According to Ingraham:

Just a few hours ago, the Ingraham Angle received copies of internal emails from a source close to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, which has since been confirmed by a second source. It urges all staff members to vigorously support Sheriff Israel.

That’s no shock. Israel is a political actor through and through. As the Ingraham segment shows, Israel got into hot water back in December for wrapping his face on Broward County Sheriff’s cars for political purposes — they were jokingly called “Israelmobiles,” according to Ingraham. – READ MORE

