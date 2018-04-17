View our Privacy Policy

Dick’s Literally Destroying AR-15 Inventory Instead of Selling Back to Manufacturers

Dick’s Sporting Goods no longer sells AR-15-style rifles at any of its stores, and soon its unsold inventory of the much-vilified firearms won’t be available anywhere else.

Instead of returning them to their manufacturers, Dick’s will destroy its entire stock of unsold AR-15s, the company said Monday.

“We are in the process of destroying all firearms and accessories that are no longer for sale as a result of our February 28th policy change,” a Dick’s spokeswoman told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

“We are destroying the firearms in accordance with federal guidelines and regulations.”

Pennsylvania-based Dick’s, the world’s largest sporting goods retailer, stopped selling AR-15-style rifles in February in response to the Parkland, Florida, school shooting. – READ MORE

