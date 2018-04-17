View our Privacy Policy

True Pundit

Politics TV

WATCH: Media hounds fall over each other for shot at Stormy Daniels — literally

Posted on by
Share:

Just imagine if a real D.C. scandal, like, oh, I don’t know, how about Obama protecting a Hezbollah drug ring to save his Iran nuke deal, triggered a media frenzy was there was when porn star Stormy Daniels entered a New York courthouse today.

Photographers literally tripped over each other to get a shot, with several tumbling to the ground.

Reporters jostled as Daniels was quickly escorted toward the stairs.

That led to several tripping and falling to the ground during the melee. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

VIDEO: Media hounds fall over each other for shot at Stormy Daniels - literally - The American Mirror
VIDEO: Media hounds fall over each other for shot at Stormy Daniels - literally - The American Mirror

Just imagine if a real D.C. scandal, like, oh, I don’t know, how about Obama protecting a Hezbollah drug ring to save his Iran nuke deal, triggered a media frenzy was there was when porn star Stormy Daniels entered a New York courthouse today. Photographers literally tripped over each other to get a shot, with…

The American Mirror The American Mirror
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: