WATCH: Media hounds fall over each other for shot at Stormy Daniels — literally
Just imagine if a real D.C. scandal, like, oh, I don’t know, how about Obama protecting a Hezbollah drug ring to save his Iran nuke deal, triggered a media frenzy was there was when porn star Stormy Daniels entered a New York courthouse today.
Photographers literally tripped over each other to get a shot, with several tumbling to the ground.
Reporters jostled as Daniels was quickly escorted toward the stairs.
That led to several tripping and falling to the ground during the melee. – READ MORE
