Dick’s Employee Pens Epic Resignation Letter in Wake of Company’s New Firearms Policy

In the wake of the Parkland shooting, Dick’s Sporting Goods quickly became a media darling by ending gun sales to those under the age of 21 and terminating sales of so-called “assault weapons” at its Field & Stream stores.

Well, one of those individuals adding to the “meaningful discussion” is a 20-year-old man named Griffin McCullar. McCullar, a now-former employee of Dick’s Sporting Goods, resigned over the chain’s decision — and he did so in an epic fashion that’s going viral.

“I am putting in my two weeks notice,” McCullar’s resignation letter read. “I greatly apologize as my job here has been great; the staff is phenomenal and very easy to work with, the management is full of great people, and the pay is good. I do not have one bad thing to say about this store.

“However I cannot be the face of these new gun policies in affect (sic). I find them morally and constitutionally wrong. I refuse to be part of a corporation with these liberal policies. Again I truly apologize for the inconvenience.”

“Sincerely, the 20 year old employee, that is an avid hunter, who can no longer purchase firearms from the store in which he is a salesman at the gun counter,” the letter read. – READ MORE

