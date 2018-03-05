Liberals at Each Other’s Throats as Calif. Housing Crisis They Created Takes Hold

Shortly after Donald Trump was elected to the highest office in the land, liberal Californians began floating the idea of a Calexit — essentially seceding from the United States and taking its 55 reliably-Democrat electoral votes with it.

Plenty of Americans were willing to say bon voyage to the Golden State, but it quickly became apparent there was no reasonable way the state could survive on its own. California is a dumpster fire of over-regulation, fleeing businesses and debt. And then there’s the state’s housing crisis.

Now, as reported by NBC News, the crisis has liberals at each other’s throats.

“A median-priced one-bedroom apartment in San Francisco rents for nearly $3,300 a month. In the Silicon Valley community of San Mateo, the median home will set you back almost $1.4 million,” NBC wrote in a story published last week. “Even in semi-rural Petaluma in Sonoma County, at least an hour drive from the city, rent for a one-bedroom can reach $2,000 and more.”

Now, NBC noted that the battle is between the Yimbies and the Nimbies. And no, even though California is a fantasy land, this isn’t a Dr. Seuss story.

“The drive to build more housing units, particularly along bus and light-rail lines, has been spearheaded by members of the fledgling Yimby (for ‘Yes, in my backyard’) movement,” NBC reported.

“The Yimbies have spread not only across California but to cities around the country — like Austin, Texas; Boston; New York; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle — where the amount of housing has not expanded to meet a surge of new jobs,” the story added. – READ MORE

