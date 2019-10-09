Dick’s CEO Says Anti-Gun Policy Shrank Company by a ‘Quarter Billion Dollars’

The CEO of Dick’s Sporting Goods told CBS News this weekend that his decisions to stop selling certain guns and hire lobbyists to push for new gun bans have cost his company roughly $250 million.

CBS Sunday Morning host Lee Cowan asked Dick’s CEO Ed Stack how much his company lost after the retailer decided to stop selling firearms to anyone under the age of 21.

“About a quarter of a billion,” Stack replied. “Pretty close.”

Stack also said the company destroyed $5 million worth of rifle inventory because Stack believed no one should be allowed to own them.

“I said, ‘You know what? If we really think these things should be off the street, we need to destroy them,'” he told CBS. – READ MORE