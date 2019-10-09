Planned Parenthood Plans to Spend $45 Million in 2020 Cycle to Beat Trump, Senate Republicans

Planned Parenthood is hoping to see power shifted away from President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in the 2020 election — and they’re not cutting corners.

The controversial health care providers announced their plan to spend $45 million in the upcoming election to help Democrats take back the Senate and the Oval Office.

The organization hopes to activate its supporters via television, radio, and online ads, as well as targeted mail and canvassing. The campaign will focus on nine swing states: Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Kelley Robinson, executive director of the organization’s political wing, Planned Parenthood Votes, claimed that 2020 is vital because women’s “very rights and freedoms will be on the ballot.”

"Already, we've seen Trump and his buddies in Congress and state legislatures do everything they can to strip us of our rights and access to health care," Robinson said