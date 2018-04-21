Diamond and Silk to Testify Before House Judiciary Committee over Facebook Censorship

Popular pro-Trump internet duo Diamond and Silk will testify before the House Judiciary Committee over growingconcerns that social media companies such as Facebook are routinely censoring and suppressing conservative content.

The duo, whose real names are Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson, will attend a panel alongside Corynne McSherry of the Electronic Frontier Foundation and CEO of the News Media Alliance David Chavern to “examine social media filtering and policing practices.”

Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), a leading voice on social media censorship who grilledFacebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on the issue last week, will also testify before the committee. Rep. Blackburn recently received President Trump’s endorsement in her bid to become Senator from Tennessee.

Representatives from companies such as Facebook, Google, and Twitter were also invited, although it is unclear whether they will attend. – READ MORE

