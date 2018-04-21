Trump touted hiring Giuliani as ‘hiring America’s f—ing mayor’

President Trump reportedly touted his decision to bring former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani onto his legal team by proclaiming that he was hiring “America’s f—ing mayor,” The Associated Press reported Friday.

Trump’s decision to hire Giuliani to assist him in the special counsel investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election came as he grew increasingly frustrated with speculation that he was having trouble finding a legal heavyweight to join his team.

Giuliani, a Republican and ardent supporter of the president, reportedly traveled to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Fla. last week to finalize the deal, the AP reported. – READ MORE

