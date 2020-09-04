DHS Letter To Portland Mayor: ‘Prioritize Public Safety’ Or Feds Will Have ‘No Choice But To Protect’ Americans In City

Chad Wolf, acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, sent a letter Monday to Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, suggesting the Democrat accept federal help in suppressing the violence that has plagued his city for months.

“I urge you to prioritize public safety and to request federal assistance to restore law and order in Portland,” Wolf wrote in the letter. “We are standing by to support Portland. At the same time, President Trump has made it abundantly clear that there will come a point when state and local officials fail to protect its citizens from violence, the federal government will have no choice but to protect our American citizens.”

Wolf was responding to the letter sent by Wheeler to President Donald Trump late last week, refusing federal assistance to stop the riots.

“We don’t need your politics of division and demagoguery. Portlanders are on to you. We have already seen your reckless disregard for human life in your bumbling response to the COVID pandemic. And we know you’ve reached the conclusion that images of violence and vandalism are your only ticket to reelection,” Wheeler wrote in that letter.

Wheeler also claimed in his letter that Trump sending federal agents into Portland in July “made the situation far worse.” – READ MORE

