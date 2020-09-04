Poll: Fans Say NBA Has Become ‘Too Political’ as Ratings Crumble

The latest Harris Poll finds that most sports fans think the NBA is “too political,” and they are watching less basketball this season as a result.

The poll released this week found that 39 percent of respondents who identified as sports fans said they are watching fewer games this season, and politics is the reason why, Forbes reported.

“The league has become too political,” was the preferred answer of 38 percent of respondents to explain why they aren’t watching the NBA this year. Another 19 percent said they were upset with the NBA because of its connection to China, another “too political” answer. Then there was the 28 percent who said it was “boring without fans” in the stands.

On the main question, 39 percent said they are watching fewer NBA games this year, 32 percent said they are watching more, and 28 percent said about the same amount. – READ MORE

