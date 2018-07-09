Devin Nunes: Trump should declassify ‘100 percent fraudulent’ FISA warrant for Carter Page

House Intelligence Committee Devin Nunes, R-Calif., said he believes the warrant used to spy on a member of the 2016 Trump campaign was “100 percent fraudulent” and called on President Trump to declassify all related information for the American public to see whether there was an effort to frame then-candidate Trump.

Speaking about the alleged use of an informant to spy on Trump’s campaign during the Russia investigation, Nunes told Fox Nunes on Saturday “what could be even worse is if there were informants that were being run into [the] Trump campaign and their associates” before July 31 — the known start of inquiry.

While Nunes, in his capacity as intelligence chairman, has sought information related to the genesis of the investigation, and recently has referred dozens of names to his counterparts in the Judiciary and Oversight Committees to use their task force to expand the inquiry, the Justice Department has been resistant to fulfill all his demands. – READ MORE

Rep. Devin Nunes is referring 42 Obama administration officials, FBI agents and outside political activists to a House task force for as investigation into how the Obama Justice Department targeted the Donald Trump campaign.

If the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee and Judiciary Committee agree, their task force would conduct the most extensive probe to date on anti-Trump government operations in 2016.

Mr. Nunes, Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, has sent letters to Oversight head Trey Gowdy of South Carolina and Judiciary’s Bob Goodlatte of Virginia.

The California Republican is asking his fellow GOP legislators to summon for public testimony all 42 — a cast of FBI, Justice Department and State Department officials and outside anti-Trump people with whom they communicated.

Last year, amid a probe into Russian election interference, Mr. Nunes veered from the Trump collusion narrative. His new inquiry was sparked by indications that a piece of evidence driving the FBI probe — the Democratic Party-financed dossier — was unverified and at worst a hoax.

Former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele, who was paid by Democrats to write the dossier and who told a Justice official he was “desperate” to destroy the Trump candidacy, is not one of the Nunes 42. – READ MORE

