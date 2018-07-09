Coast Guard recovers 35 kilos of cocaine found floating near Pensacola

The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies recovered 35 kilograms of cocaine found floating in the Gulf of Mexico on July 7.

The Coast Guard received a call from a boater around 6 p.m. Saturday reporting the bale of drugs floating in the water south of Pensacola. The cocaine was recovered Sunday morning.

Along with the Coast Guard, six other agencies were involved in the search. That list includes Homeland Security Investigations, Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Marine Patrol, Orange Beach Police Department, Mobile Border and Enforcement Security Task Force/Homeland Security Investigations/High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, and Regional Coordinating Mechanism. – READ MORE

FOX NEWS – Not even Febreze could mask one man’s alleged attempt to smuggle nearly 60 pounds of marijuana into Nashville International Airport, a stunt for which he was soon arrested.

According to the outlet, authorities found 51 vacuum-sealed bags with a little more than a pound of marijuana in each one. They were distributed in two suitcases, totaling “just under” 60 pounds. Notably, the drugs had been doused in Febreze to “try to mask their scent,” News Channel 5 reports.

At the time of his arrest, Ayala was also carrying $2,870 in cash, detectives say. The man further told investigators he had “no idea” there was marijuana in the suitcases.

Booked on felony drug charges, Ayala was being held on $100,000 bond, according to News Channel 5. – READ MORE

