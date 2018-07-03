Devin Nunes to LeBron James: ‘Prepare to pay the highest taxes you ever have in your career!!’

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., late Sunday warned LeBron James that he’s about to get hit with a huge tax bill after signing a four-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

“LOL! Prepare to pay the highest taxes you ever have in your career!! You should have held out for more just to afford the Moonbeam weather tax!!!” Nunes tweeted, using California Gov. Jerry Brown’s nickname, “Moonbeam.”

LOL! Prepare to pay the highest taxes you ever have in your career!! You should have held out for more just to afford the Moonbeam weather tax!!! https://t.co/O6gZXFqZqM — Devin Nunes (@DevinNunes) July 2, 2018

The “weather tax” is a joke in California referring to “the high price of real estate and the high cost of living due to the combined tax burden,” funding California’s “socialistic ways,” a columnist for the Beach Street News wrote. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1