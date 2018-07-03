CNN Gives Gloria Allred Forum to Fret Over Possible Abortion Ban (VIDEO)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Over the weekend, CNN Newsroom host Ana Cabrera seemed to fret over the possibility that the Roe v. WadeSupreme Court decision legalizing abortion is “under threat” as she gave pro-abortion activist Gloria Allred a sympathetic forum to complain about the possibility of an abortion ban.

Early on, the CNN host seemed taken aback that many Americans still wish to ban the killing of unborn babies as she asked Allred if she “can believe that this is still a question — still under threat from a potential new Supreme Court.”

At 7:20 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, Cabrera introduced the segment: “The Supreme Court shakeup putting abortion rights supporters in panic mode over Roe versus Wade. Justice Kennedy’s looming retirement may put at risk the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion rights.”

She soon added: “Jane Roe and her lawyers finally winning for all U.S. women the right to legally and safely end a pregnancy.” – READ MORE

