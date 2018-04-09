Devin Nunes: ‘It’s crazy’ the DOJ has defied demand for document on origin of Trump-Russia probe

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes said Sunday that it is ‘crazy’ the Justice Department has so far defied his demands for them to produce an unredacted version of the two-page document used to formally begin the federal investigation into alleged collusion between Russia and Trump campaign.

“They’re the ones that open an investigation into a presidential campaign using our counterintelligence capabilities. So this in and of itself was unprecedented, it’s crazy, the American people know it’s crazy,” the California Republican said on Fox News early Sunday morning. “And the longer that they block this from us, I think the more the American people are going to become frustrated, and it’s going to look badly on the Department of Justice and the FBI.”

Nunes sent a letter last week to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray demanding an uncensored copy of the document, which has been the subject of much controversy. After some Republicans alleged that the FBI used never-verified parts of the “Trump dossier” as part of its reason to begin the investigation in July 2016, some “current and former” officials leaked to the New York Times that it was instead the case of George Papadopoulos, reported to U.S. authorities by foreign intelligence agents, that prompted the FBI investigation. – READ MORE

